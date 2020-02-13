PHILADELPHIA — Grant Golden had 16 points as Richmond rolled past La Salle 74-47 on Wednesday night.
Blake Francis had 14 points for Richmond (18-6, 8-3 Atlantic 10 Conference). Tyler Burton added 12 points and seven rebounds. Nathan Cayo had 12 points.
Sherif Kenney had 14 points for the Explorers (11-12, 2-9). Ed Croswell added 10 points and seven rebounds.
The Spiders improve to 2-0 against the Explorers on the season. Richmond defeated La Salle 75-57 on Jan. 22. Richmond plays VCU at home on Saturday. La Salle takes on Saint Louis on the road on Saturday.
