Federal funders of the Gold Line dropped the rating of Minnesota’s first bus-rapid transit project, a move that could imperil critical funding needed to build the $461 million line.

The 10-mile Gold Line is slated to link downtown St. Paul to Woodbury, mostly along exclusive bus-only lanes hugging Interstate 94. Passenger service is expected to begin in 2024.

In the Federal Transit Administration’s (FTA) annual report issued late Monday on funding recommendations for public transit projects, the Gold Line was given a “medium low” ranking.

Projects must garner at least a “medium” rating from the FTA to qualify for federal funding — in this case, local transit planners were counting on about $207 million in federal funds to help pay for the Gold Line. The rest of the cost will be covered by local and state sources.

The same report gives the Twin Cities’ two light-rail projects, Southwest and Bottineau, “medium high” ratings.

But Gold Line Project Manager Christine Beckwith said the Metropolitan Council, which will build and operate the line, is working with the FTA to bolster the project’s rating.

“We have a solution to this problem,” she said. “This doesn’t mean we’ve slowed down or we’re stopping or don’t have a solution.”

The council will likely bolster the park-and-ride configuration along the proposed route at the FTA’s behest. Currently, four park-and-ride lots are planned — two in Woodbury, one in Oakdale and another at the Sun Ray shopping center.

The FTA report notes that the ratings are a “point in time” evaluation, and may change during the planning process. The ratings “should not be construed as statements about the ultimate success or failure” of a project, the report notes. The Gold Line’s ranking will be reevaluated by midyear, Beckwith said.

Last month, the Gold Line cleared a key hurdle after the FTA found the line won’t significantly affect the environment in the east metro.