Whales, eels, birds, and even ladybugs are known for epic migrations. But the land has its fair share of long-distance travelers, too. Recently, researchers set out to determine which terrestrial mammals migrate the farthest and just how incredible their journeys are. They published a ranking last month in Scientific Reports. Caribou have “long been credited with the world’s longest migration,” said Kyle Joly, a wildlife biologist witFr decah the National Park Service. But that claim relied on a single paper. He and his collaborators amassed dozens of data sets to “see if there’s another animal out there that might take the crown.” The top finishers illustrate common drivers as well as threats to these storied pilgrimages.

5. Tibetan Antelopes

Female Tibetan antelopes travel about 430 miles each year to and from their calving grounds in the Kunlun Mountains. These Great Dane-sized bovid species edged out more well-known contenders to enter the top five, including the millions of blue wildebeests that travel about 400 miles through the Serengeti.

4. Mule Deer

Every summer in the U.S., mule deer travel from the Red Desert of Wyoming to Island Park, Idaho. Their journey stretches about 480 miles, although they now must cross two highways.

3. Gray Wolves

Taking the bronze is a pack of gray wolves in Canada’s Northwest Territories, which migrate about 630 miles in pursuit of their prey, caribou. They’re the only predators that made the list. Some researchers in the past have theorized that physiological limitations kept predators from stalking their prey year-round. But some groups, like that wolf pack, make a good attempt. Certain individual predators — such as the gray wolf from Mongolia and an arctic fox — also seem capable of traveling much farther than average as they pursue steady meals.

2. Reindeer

A herd of reindeer from Russia’s Taimyr Peninsula travel nearly 750 miles per year. But in recent years, swarms of mosquitoes, incubated by warming temperatures, have driven many of the reindeer away from their regular route. The population has also been decimated by poaching.

1. Caribou

For the moment, caribou stayed on top. In fact, if you were to rank by groups of animals, rather than species, populations of caribou would take all five top spots. The Bathurst Herd, from the Northwest Territories, and the Porcupine Herd, from Alaska and the Yukon Territory, are the elites of the elites — each has been tracked traveling about 840 miles. That’s like walking from Washington, D.C., to Tallahassee, Florida. Joly was pleased but not too surprised. “I was fairly confident,” he said.