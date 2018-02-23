Gold has long been associated with luxury and glamour. Now it’s one of the hottest and most utilized finishes in home decor. Gold or brass accents can serve as the perfect complement to your existing decor. Whether you want to go all-in for gold or just add a few touches of the white-hot finish, here are some basic design rules to keep in mind.

DO

• Use gold as accents in accessory items such as throw pillows.

• Consider infusing gold or brass accents in your art, either in the artwork itself or in the frame.

• Try using gold in a series of similar accent pieces such as a long row of mirrors hung on the wall.

• Incorporate small gold accents in smaller areas such as nightstands or bookcases.

Small gold figurines used to style a bookshelf helps make the bookcase an attractive focal point.

• Experiment with accent pieces of different sizes and shapes.

DON’T

• Overdo it. Less is more, especially when it comes to gold. Use it purposefully and sparingly.

• Use gold on too many primary or large pieces in a room. It can easily overwhelm a space.

• Miss an opportunity to mix gold with other metallic elements such as silver.

• Forget that it’s a good idea to mix different materials such as lacquer and wood with gold elements.

• Pair gold accents with too many patterns. Solid colors such as black and white can help enhance gold accent pieces.









