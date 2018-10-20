LUXEMBOURG — Julia Goerges lived up to her top seeding at the Luxembourg Open by winning her second title of the year on Saturday.
Goerges beat unseeded Belinda Bencic of Switzerland 6-4, 7-5 in the final.
The German won her first tournament of the year in Auckland, reached another final at Charleston in April, and the Wimbledon semifinals. This is her sixth career title. She lost the 2010 final here.
She's at a career-high ranking of No. 9.
Bencic, who has been ranked as high as No. 7, was eyeing her first title in more than three years.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
MN United
Watford end 5-match winless run in EPL at Wolves' expense
Watford struck twice in 58 seconds and cruised past Wolverhampton 2-0 to end a five-match winless run in the English Premier League on Saturday.
MN United
Box-office Mourinho center of attention again in EPL
Deflated after seeing his team concede a last-minute goal against his former club, Jose Mourinho looked up from his seat in the dugout to see…
Vikings
Flexing its muscle: NFL shifts Bengals-Chiefs to prime time
It's been awhile since the NFL flexed a game to Sunday night. The Bengals vs. Chiefs is a worthy choice.No games were moved from day…
Sports
Goerges wins Luxembourg final and 2nd WTA title of the year
Julia Goerges lived up to her top seeding at the Luxembourg Open by winning her second title of the year on Saturday.
Vikings
Dick Modzelewski, star tackle for Giants, dies at 87
Dick Modzelewski, a star defensive tackle for the New York Giants in the 1950s and '60s, has died at 87.The team said in a statement…
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.