SALT LAKE CITY — Rudy Gobert had 25 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Utah Jazz to a 128-112 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night.

Ricky Rubio added 22 points and 11 assists, and Joe Ingles chipped in 19 points, seven rebounds, and five assists. Seven Utah players scored in double figures as the Jazz won their third straight at home.

Trae Young had 28 points and nine assists to lead the Hawks. John Collins scored 19 points, Dewayne Dedmon added 15 and Kevin Huerter finished with 14. Atlanta lost for the third time in four games.

Utah made 10 of its first 14 shots to open the first quarter. Ingles had a pair of layups and a pair of 3-pointers to fuel the strong start and help the Jazz race to a 25-20 lead.

Atlanta kept pace behind hot shooting of Young. He had four baskets in the first six minutes, the last of which sparked a 12-0 run that gave the Hawks a 32-25 lead.

The Jazz rallied late in the first quarter and took a 40-39 lead early in the second on back-to-back layups by Ingles and Kyle Korver. Atlanta surged back in front with a 14-2 run. Huerter dished to Collins for a layup to spark the run and ended it with a jumper that gave the Hawks their largest lead at 53-42.

Utah made it a one-possession game at 60-58 on back-to-back baskets by Mitchell and Crowder in the final minute before halftime.

The Jazz outscored Atlanta 23-9 in the first eight minutes of the second half. Mitchell and Korver scored back-to-back baskets to cap off the lengthy run and give Utah an 81-69 lead. Gobert made the biggest impact during that stretch, scoring nine points, collecting four rebounds and blocking two shots.

Utah maintained a double-digit lead through much of the fourth quarter. Atlanta closed within eight at 113-105 on a dunk by Collins. The Jazz answered with a 15-5 run, punctuated by back-to-back baskets from Mitchell and Ingles, that gave them a 128-110 lead with 1:35 left.

TIP INS

Hawks: Young made five 3-pointers to overtake Salim Stoudamire for the Hawks' rookie 3-point shooting record. Young has made 84 3-pointers this season. Stoudamire made 82 for Atlanta in the 2005-06 season. . Alex Len went 0 for 4 and finished with zero points and four rebounds in nine minutes. Len averaged 13.8 points and 6.8 rebounds over his previous four games.

Jazz: Gobert tallied his 42nd double-double of the season and Rubio earned his sixth. . Utah outscored Atlanta 62-46 in the paint. The Jazz also finished with a 51-40 edge in rebounds and a 22-11 advantage in second-chance points.

UP NEXT

Hawks: Visit the Phoenix Suns on Saturday.

Jazz: Host the Houston Rockets on Saturday.