DALLAS — Rudy Gobert and De Andre Jordan recorded their sixth straight double-doubles in six games this season and the Utah Jazz defeated the Dallas Mavericks 113-104 in a sloppy game Sunday night.

Gobert finished with 23 points and 16 rebounds, and Jordan added 12 points, 4 for 4 from the line, 19 rebounds and a career-high nine assists.

The Jazz overcame 18 turnovers and won going away after taking a five-point lead, 82-77, into the fourth quarter.

Donovan Mitchell scored 20 points for Utah. Jae Crowder added 15 points and Joe Ingles had 12.

Dennis Smith Jr. kept Dallas in the game with strong second-half shooting, going 9 for 12 from the field, including 7 for 7 with two 3-pointers for 16 points in the third quarter. He had 21 of his game-high 27 points in the second half.

Wesley Matthews scored 22, Luka Doncic added 14 and Maxi Kleber had 11 for Dallas.

In the first quarter, a 9-0 run enabled Utah to take an 11-2 lead, and the Jazz didn't trail until Smith's driving, twisting layup put the Mavericks ahead 41-39 three minutes before halftime.

The first quarter ended with Utah leading 26-19. Dallas shot 26 percent (6 for 23) from the field in the period.

In contrast, the Jazz were 11 for 16 (69 percent) from the field in the second quarter. Nine Utah turnovers in the quarter helped Dallas stay within 50-46 at halftime.

A layup just before the buzzer gave Utah's Mitchell 10 points.

Despite Smith's 16 points in the third quarter, the Jazz outscored Dallas 32-31 to take an 82-77 lead into the final 12 minutes.

Utah led by as many as 14 points at 100-86. The Mavericks stayed in the game with Smith hitting a 3-pointer from the right corner to pull his team within seven points at 108-101. Gobert came back with two free throws and Ingles made a 3-pointer to stretch the lead to 113-101.

TIP-INS

Jazz: F Derrick Favors did not play because of a sore left knee. . Second-year F Georges Niang had a career-high 13 points. Rookie Grayson Allen tied his NBA high with 11.

Mavericks: PG Dennis Smith Jr. returned after missing a game with a sprained right ankle. . G Devin Harris missed his fifth straight game because of a strained left hamstring. Coach Rick Carlisle said Harris could return to play on Wednesday against the Lakers.

UP NEXT

Jazz: Complete a four-game trip on Wednesday at Minnesota

Mavericks: Begin a two-game trip at San Antonio on Monday.