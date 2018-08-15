ZAGREB, Croatia — Danijel Subasic says he is retiring from international soccer, becoming the third Croatian player that reached the World Cup final to leave the national team.
The 33-year-old Subasic joins defender Vedran Corluka and striker Mario Mandzukic in calling it quits.
Subasic says "the time has come to say farewell to my favorite jersey after 10 years with the national team."
He says he made the decision to retire before the World Cup, adding that playing in the final was his dream.
Subasic, who plays for French club Monaco, made 44 appearances for his country.
Croatia lost to France 4-2 in the World Cup final on July 15.
