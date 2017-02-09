After several years of complaints from hockey fans, including Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton, the NCAA women's Frozen Four championship game will be broadcast live next month.

In recent years, the game has been available live only on the Internet -- with a delayed telecast shown a week later.

Minnesota has won the national title in four of the last five seasons.

The Big Ten Network announced Thursday that it will show the game live on March 19. For the next three years, both the semifinals and title game will be shown live.

This year's finals will be in St. Louis and the 2018 women's Frozen Four at Ridder Arena on the university campus.