StribSports Upload is where you’ll see what other people are saying about Minnesota sports. It could be a report from another city’s media following a game. It could be a blog or video from somewhere in Minnesota. It could be serious or funny, on point or off the wall. It could be something you tell us about. Send stuff to Upload here. All correspondence to Upload is on the record unless requested otherwise.
Arizona Cardinals star wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald grew up surrounded by frozen lakes and ice rinks, but the Minnesota native skated for the first time this week with the help of former NHL All-Star Shane Doan.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.