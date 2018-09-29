Bruce Boudreau’s memory lane

1976-77: Scored his first NHL goal with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

1987-88: Led the American Hockey League in scoring with 116 points.

1999: Won the ECHL championship as head coach of the Mississippi Sea Wolves.

2006: Coached the Hershey Bears to the Calder Cup.

2007: Earned his first coaching job in the NHL with the Capitals at the age of 52.

2008: Won the Jack Adams Award as NHL coach of the year.

2011: Reached 200 wins quicker than any other coach in modern-day NHL history.

2015: Guided Anaheim to the Western Conference finals, his best playoff season.

2016: Signed a four-year contract to become coach of the Wild.

2018: Posted his 500th coaching win second fastest in league history.

SARAH McLELLAN