Bruce Boudreau’s memory lane
1976-77: Scored his first NHL goal with the Toronto Maple Leafs.
1987-88: Led the American Hockey League in scoring with 116 points.
1999: Won the ECHL championship as head coach of the Mississippi Sea Wolves.
2006: Coached the Hershey Bears to the Calder Cup.
2007: Earned his first coaching job in the NHL with the Capitals at the age of 52.
2008: Won the Jack Adams Award as NHL coach of the year.
2011: Reached 200 wins quicker than any other coach in modern-day NHL history.
2015: Guided Anaheim to the Western Conference finals, his best playoff season.
2016: Signed a four-year contract to become coach of the Wild.
2018: Posted his 500th coaching win second fastest in league history.
SARAH McLELLAN
