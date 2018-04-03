NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Tuesday:

General Motors Co., up $1.18 to $36.94

The automaker said its sales jumped in March.

CBS Corp., up $2.15 to $52.86

According to media reports, CBS may soon make an offer for corporate sibling Viacom for less than Viacom's current market value.

Wells Fargo & Co., up 73 cents to $52.08

Banks rose in tandem with interest rates Tuesday.

Signet Jewelers Ltd., down 62 cents to $35.46

The jewelry retailer gave a disappointing forecast for the current quarter.

Celgene Corp., down 24 cents to $86.83

The drugmaker said President Scott Smith is leaving the company just a year after he was promoted to that role.

International Speedway Corp., down 65 cents to $42

The motorsports and entertainment company posted disappointing sales in the first quarter.

Switch Inc., down $2.48 to $13.37

The data center company posted a larger loss than analysts expected in the fourth quarter.

United Continental Holdings Inc., up $2.42 to $69.19

Companies in transportation did better than the rest of the market Tuesday.