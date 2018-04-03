NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Tuesday:
General Motors Co., up $1.18 to $36.94
The automaker said its sales jumped in March.
CBS Corp., up $2.15 to $52.86
According to media reports, CBS may soon make an offer for corporate sibling Viacom for less than Viacom's current market value.
Wells Fargo & Co., up 73 cents to $52.08
Banks rose in tandem with interest rates Tuesday.
Signet Jewelers Ltd., down 62 cents to $35.46
The jewelry retailer gave a disappointing forecast for the current quarter.
Celgene Corp., down 24 cents to $86.83
The drugmaker said President Scott Smith is leaving the company just a year after he was promoted to that role.
International Speedway Corp., down 65 cents to $42
The motorsports and entertainment company posted disappointing sales in the first quarter.
Switch Inc., down $2.48 to $13.37
The data center company posted a larger loss than analysts expected in the fourth quarter.
United Continental Holdings Inc., up $2.42 to $69.19
Companies in transportation did better than the rest of the market Tuesday.
