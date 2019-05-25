Glucosamine, the dietary supplement widely used for arthritic pain, may reduce the risk for cardiovascular disease, researchers report. Scientists looked at 466,039 British men and women, ages 40 to 69, who were free of cardiovascular disease at the start of the study. The study, in BMJ, tracked the participants’ health for an average of seven years. Compared with those who did not use the supplement, glucosamine users had an 18% lower risk of coronary heart disease, and a 15% lower risk of any cardiovascular event. There was a weak association with a lowered risk for stroke. The exact reason for the link is not known, but the researchers suggest that glucosamine may reduce inflammation by lowering blood levels of C reactive protein, an indicator of inflammation, or by mimicking the effect of a low-carbohydrate diet. The researchers note that effectiveness of glucosamine in patients with osteoarthritis and joint pain continues to be debated.

Don’t wash your raw chicken, CDC says

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention caused a stir with its consumer warning on raw chicken. Don’t bother washing it, the CDC said. Doing so can spread germs from the chicken to other food or utensils. The Twittersphere recoiled. But the CDC stood firm. Not only was it better not to wash raw chicken, the same goes for any poultry, meat or eggs before cooking. When we wash raw chicken, it said, splattering juices contaminated with bacteria, such as Campylobacter or Salmonella, can spread around the kitchen and onto our clothes.

News services