Global Weather Oddities: Exhibit A

60F+ Temp Streak Ends At KMSP Airport The temperature at the KMSP Airport dropped below 60F on Friday morning for the first time since June! The streak lasted 43 days, which was the 7th longest stretch of 60F+ weather on record! ________________________________________________________________________________

Comfortable Weather Continues Following our fantastic weather on Friday will be fairly decent weather heading into the weekend and beyond. It appears that a few isolated rumbles maybe possible this weekend, but highs will generally be in the upper 70s and lower 80s over the next several days. Enjoy! Weather Outlook Here's a look at the weather as we head into the weekend. Note that a few green blobs show up close to home both Saturday and Sunday, but it doesn't look too widespread. Some may see a little rain over the weekend along with a few rumbles of thunder, but the weekend won't be a washout by any means. Rainfall Potential The rainfall potential through AM Monday suggests pockets of heavier downpours associated with a few rumbles of thunder that will be possible this weekend. However, note that not everyone will get wet this weekend. In fact, most should stay dry and it certainly won't be a washout this weekend. General Thunderstorm Risk This Weekend According to NOAA's SPC, there is just a general thunderstorm risk this weekend. Other than an afternoon lightning risk out on the lake, we should have to worry about any severe weather this weekend.



_________________________________________________________________________________ Extended Temperature Outlook The extended forecast through the end of July and into the early part of August suggests fairly comfortable weather contuing with highs in the Upper 70s and lower 80s through most of next week. However, as we approach the first weekend in August, it appears that warmer temps (mid to upper 80s) maybe possible. I suspect we'll still have some type of heat to deal with, especially around State Fair time... we always do! ___________________________________________________________________________

July Precipitation So Far... It has been an extremely wet July (for some) with some spots picking up nearly 6" to 10" of rain! Some of the heaviest has fallen across parts of Central and Southwestern Minnesota, which has been impacting farmers and even pheasant roosting numbers. The KMSP Aiport has seen 4.31" of rain so far this month, which is 0.95" above average! 30-Day Precipitation From Normal The 30-day precipitation departure from normal map suggests that many areas from the southwestern part of the state to areas across central and northern portions of the state are nearly 3.5" or more above average (in blue). July certainly has been a wet month (for some), but for a few locations in far northwestern and east-central Minnesota, it has been a little drier than normal. ____________________________________________________________________________ Minnesota Drought Update

Thanks to bouts of heavy rain over the last couple of months, drought conditions across the state are nearly nonexistent. According to the US Drought Monitor, only 17.66% of the state is considered to be abnormally dry, mainly across the northern part of the state.

________________________________________________________________________ CARR Wildfire on Satellite Thanks to @NOAASatellites for the increadible images below of the deadly Carr Wildfire burning in Northern California. As of Friday, Inciweb said the fire had burned 20,000 acres. ________________________________________________________________________________ "Northern California wildfire kills two, destroys homes in Redding" "Officials were driving Friday through the smoldering remains of a neighborhood in the Northern California city of Redding, trying to determine the number of homes lost to a fast wildfire that also killed two people.A CNN crew in one neighborhood estimated dozens of homes were nothing but piles of ash. Residents and relatives were allowed back in to see whether there were items that could be salvaged or whether pets left behind could be found. A green bush on a hillside behind a burning home was a respite for a female cat named Jinx. Chris Corona went to his parents' home to look for their cat, Jinx. The home was gone, but Jinx was there, safely hiding in a bush on a hillside not touched by the flames that killed all the other vegetation.Corona wept as he thought of things they lost in the house. "I can't believe it's gone. All those memories, childhood memories, " he said. "Stuff that parents save like stuff you built as a little kid for your mom. I'm just glad my mom got all the valuable stuff that she wanted out." A neighbor had a similar experience: grabbed personal items in a hurry, forced to leave scared pet behind, returned to find dog alive." See more from CNN HERE: ________________________________________________________________________________ Atlantic Outlook According to NOAA's National Hurricane Center, weather conditions in the Atlantic basin remain rather quiet with no tropical cyclones expected over the next 5 days. _______________________________________________________________________________ Eastern Pacific Outlook The Eastern Pacific is a little bit more interesting with a few waves of energy drifting west through the basin. According to NOAA's NHC, Tropical Storm GILMA and the remnants of NINE won't become an issue for any major land masses. _______________________________________________________________________________ Tropical Climatology This is neat map from NOAA's NHC, which shows where we typically see tropical cyclones develop in mid to late July. Note that in the Atlantic, we start seeing more activity in the Central Atlantic and near the Cape Verge Islands off the western tip of Africa. _____________________________________________________________________________ Average Peak of Atlantic Hurricane Season



According to NOAA, the average peak of the Atlantic Hurricane Season is on September 10th. Note that activity (on average) in late June and early July remains pretty tame. Things really start to heat up in August and September though!

_____________________________________________________________________________ 2018 Lightning Fatalities - FIFTEEN

Did you know that lightning ranks as one of the top weather related killers in the U.S.? An average of nearly 50 people are killed each year in the United States and so far this year, 15 people have died from lightning; 12 have been males and only 3 have been females. Interestingly, from 2008-2017, 232 males have died, while only 64 females have died. See Lightning Safety Tips From NOAA HERE: __________________________________________________________________________

Average Tornadoes in July By State

Here's the average number of tornadoes during the month of July by state. Minnesota sees the most with 11, but interestingly, Minnesota see averages 15 tornadoes during the month of June, which is the most out of any other month during the year. Comparitively, Minnesota averages 5 tornadoes in August, so we are still in our typical severe weather season here over the several weeks.

_____________________________________________________________ _____________________________________________________________

3-7 Day Hazard Forecast

1.) Heavy rain across portions of the Central Plains, the Lower Mississippi Valley, the Tennessee Valley, the Great Lakes, the Middle Mississippi Valley, the Southern Plains, and the Ohio Valley, Sun, Jul 29.

2.) Heavy rain across portions of the Mid-Atlantic, the Lower Mississippi Valley, the Central Appalachians, the Tennessee Valley, the Northeast, the Southern Appalachians, the Southeast, the Great Lakes, and the Ohio Valley, Mon-Thu, Jul 30-Aug 2.

3.) Flooding possible across portions of the Great Lakes, the Mid-Atlantic, the Northeast, the Central Appalachians, and the Ohio Valley.

4.) Flooding occurring or imminent across portions of the Mid-Atlantic.

5.) Flooding likely across portions of the Mid-Atlantic.

6.) Excessive heat across portions of California, the Central Great Basin, the Pacific Northwest, the Northern Rockies, and the Northern Great Basin, Sun-Wed, Jul 29-Aug 1.

7.) Slight risk of heavy precipitation for portions of the Northeast, the Central Appalachians, the Tennessee Valley, the Mid-Atlantic, the Southern Appalachians, the Southeast, and the Ohio Valley, Fri-Sun, Aug 3-Aug 5.

8.) Slight risk of heavy precipitation for portions of the Southwest, Tue-Thu, Aug 7-Aug 9.

Slight risk of excessive heat for portions of the Central Great Basin, California, and the Southwest, Fri-Tue, Aug 3-Aug 7.

9.) Severe Drought across the Central Plains, the Central Rockies, the Lower Mississippi Valley, the Central Great Basin, the Southern Plains, the Northern Great Basin, the Southern Rockies, the Middle Mississippi Valley, California, the Pacific Northwest, and the Southwest.

_______________________________________________________________________

Temperature Anomaly on Friday

The temperature anomaly across North America on Friday showed temperatures well above average across the Western US, where excessive heat concerns were still in place. However, much of the Central US was dealing with cooler than average temps, which for late July was very comfortable.

Temperature Trend

Here's the temperature anomaly as we head through the last few days of July. Note the blue colors or cooler than average temperatures will continue across much of the Central US. These cooler than average temperatures will be fairly comfortable weather across those areas. Meanwhile, intense heat continues in the Western US.

_________________________________________________________________

Weather Outlook Ahead

The weather loop below shows active weather continuing in the Central US as a stalled frontal boundary lingers there. Strong to severe storms will be possible along with locally heavy rain and possible flooding.

___________________________________________________________________

7 Day Precipitation Outlook

According to NOAA's WPC, the 7-day precipitation outlook suggests areas of heavy rain across the Central US with several inches of rain possible through the last few days of July and early part of August. There also appears to be another blob of heavier rain across the Southeastern US. from the Carolinas to Florida.



________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________

US Drought Outlook

Here is the national drought map from July 24th, which shows extreme and exceptional drought conditions across much of the Four-Corners region and for a few areas in the Central and Southern Plains. The good news is that the Monsoon season continues in the Southwest, so some locations should continue to see improvement there.

___________________________________________________________________

Global Weather Oddities: Exhibit A

By Paul Douglas

I'm just sitting here, on a boat, watching Tim McGraw perform on Lake Minnetonka, counting my blessings, atmospheric and otherwise.

Our comfortable Canadian front has been a breath of fresh air, a chance to cool off after one of the hottest starts to summer on record.

Blazing heat is gripping much of the Northern Hemisphere. I've seen reports of "fire tornadoes" with the massive blaze near Redding, California - violent updrafts spawning funnels of fire and burning embers.

Near Berlin, Germany wildfires are setting off bombs buried in nearby forests since World War II, adding a new and terrifying dimension to fighting the flames.

Enjoy upper 70s today and Sunday with sunshine much of the day. A nagging pool of chilly air aloft will spark late-day showers and T-storms; the best chance of a couple hours of rain north of the metro, after 3 PM - give or take.

With few exceptions, models show 80s for highs next week and the week after, with more 90s possible by mid-August.

The east is flooding, wildfires are raging out west. Considering the alternatives I'm feeling lucky.

_____________________________________________

Extended Forecast

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, late shower? Winds: NW 5-10. High: 79

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and quiet. Winds: NW 5. Low: 60.

SUNDAY: Sunny start, few late-day T-showers. Winds: NW 3-8. High: 80.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and quiet. Winds: NNW 5. Low: 67.

MONDAY: Partly sunny, pleasantly warm. Winds: W 5-10. High: 82.

TUESDAY: Plenty of sunshine. Few complaints. Winds: W 8-13. Wake-up: 65. High: 83.

WEDNESDAY: Few showers and T-storms likely. Winds: NW 10-15. Wake-up: 63. High: 75.

THURSDAY: Sunnier and cooler with low humidity. Winds: NW 10-15. Wake-up: 56. High: 76.

FRIDAY: Windy and sticky. Few T-storms north. Winds: S 10-20. Wake-up: 60. High: 86.

_______________________________________________________

This Day in Weather History

July 28th

1987: Heavy rain falls at La Crosse, WI, where 5 inches are recorded.

_______________________________________________________

Average High/Low for Minneapolis

July 28th

Average High: 83F (Record: 100F set in 1955)

Average Low: 64F (Record: 50F set in 1981)

Record Rainfall: 1.48" set in 1942

Record Snowfall: NONE

_________________________________________________________

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

July 22nd

Sunrise: 5:54am

Sunset: 8:44pm

Hours of Daylight: ~14 hours & 50 minutes

Daylight LOST since yesterday: ~2 minutes & 14 seconds

Daylight LOST since summer solstice (June 21st): 47 Minutes

__________________________________________________________

Moon Phase for July 28th at Midnight

1.4 Days After Full "Buck" Moon

"This full moon occurs in the month when the new antlers of buck deer push out from their foreheads in coatings of velvety fur. It was also often called the Full Thunder Moon, because it's when thunderstorms are the most frequent in this part of the world. Sometimes, it's also called the Full Hay Moon. There will also be a total eclipse of the moon on July 27. However, it will not be visible in North America because it will be happening during the daytime, when the moon is below the horizon. Much of the Eastern Hemisphere — from Europe and Africa, eastward across Asia to Japan, Indonesia and much of Australasia — will be able to watch this rather exceptionally long totality, which will last 103 minutes. Because the moon arrives at apogee (its farthest point from Earth in its orbit) about 14 hours earlier, this will also be the smallestfull moon of 2018; it will appear 12.3 percent smaller than the full moon of Jan. 1. Fullness occurs at 4:20 p.m. EDT (2020 GMT); the eclipse will peak at 3:21 EDT (1921 GMT)."

_________________________

Temp Outlook For Saturday

Saturday looks like another comfortable day across the region with temps near or slightly below average. Dewpoints won't be too muggy with readings in the 50s.

________________________________________________________________________

8 to 14 Day Temperature Outlook

According to NOAA's CPC, August 3rd - 9th will be warmer than average across the Northeast and the Southwest, while equal chances for above and below normal conditions across the Upper Midwest.

________________________________________________________________________

"The 2020 Olympics will open in 2 years, and the heat is on"

"The 2020 Olympics will open in two years, and the heat is on. Since being awarded the games, which will be the largest ever with 33 sports and 339 events, Tokyo organizers have had to deal with a series of problems ranging from stadium and construction delays , natural disasters and a scandal involving the official logo. Most of the obstacles have been cleared up, but a deadly heatwave gripping Japan has focused organizers on ways to keep fans and athletes cool when the Olympics begin on July 24, 2020. Potential for scorching summer conditions has always concerned organizers, with temperatures in central Tokyo often exceeding 35 Celsius (95 Fahrenheit) in July and August, made more difficult because of high humidity."

See more from USA Today HERE:

________________________________________________________________________________

"The giant iceberg that broke from Antarctica’s Larsen C ice shelf is stuck"

"Curl the fingers of your left hand over your palm and stick out your thumb like a hitchhiker. Now, you have a rough map of Antarctica — with the inside of your thumb playing the part of the Larsen C ice shelf, says glaciologist Ted Scambos of the National Snow and Ice Data Center in Boulder, Colo. About a year ago, a massive iceberg roughly the size of Delaware broke off from that ice shelf, and it hasn’t moved much since (SN: 8/5/17, p. 6). The chunk of ice traveled just about 45 kilometers northeast before getting stuck behind an elevated ice promontory called the Bawden ice rise."

See more from Science News HERE:

____________________________________________________________________________

"If You Wanna See Some Epic Space Action, Look Up on July 27"

"Get ready, space geeks: The week of July 23 through July 29 is going to be pretty epic when it comes to celestial happenings. Stargazers can get pumped for several space events occurring simultaneously on July 27, so it’s a good time to get your telescope and your comfy stargazing chair prepped for the big night. Friday will feature a total lunar eclipse, Mars at opposition, and the Delta Aquarid meteor shower at its peak. That’s a lot happening in the sky in just one day, but the rest of the week will feature some can’t-miss heavenly wonders as well."

See more from Inverse HERE:

"NASA Mission to 'Touch the Sun' Due to Launch in Early August"

"NASA is preparing to launch a historic probe to "touch the sun" — which scientists hope will crack decades-long mysteries about our star — in early August. The mission, called the Parker Solar Probe, will loop around the sun 24 times, flying within the star's million-degree atmosphere, called the corona. The spacecraft's daunting flight plan isn't just a daring lark; it's a necessity to answer questions about the sun that have stumped scientists for decades. In some cases, their answers will affect our lives on Earth. But scientists are also taking advantage of convenient access to the sun to understand all stars by proxy. "We need to go to the corona because we have done so much science by looking at the star," project scientist Nicola Fox, a solar scientist at Johns Hopkins University, said on July 20 during a NASA news conference about the upcoming mission. "We've looked at it in every single different way you can imagine, every wavelength; we've traveled beyond the orbit of Mercury even. But we need to get into this action region and into the region where all of these mysteries are really occurring."

See more from Space HERE:

____________________________________________________________________________

"How tons of dust from Africa tamp down storms in Texas"

"Although dust from the Sahara Desert in Africa—totaling a staggering 2 to 9 trillion pounds worldwide—has been almost a biblical plague on Texas and much of the Southern United States in recent weeks, it also appears to be a severe storm killer. Bowen Pan, Tim Logan, and Renyi Zhang in the Texas A&M University’s department of atmospheric sciences analyzed recent NASA satellite images and computer models and say the Saharan dust contains sand and other mineral particles that air currents sweep up and push over the Atlantic Ocean to the Gulf of Mexico and other nearby regions. As the dust-laden air moves, it creates a temperature inversion that in turn tends to prevent cloud—and eventually—storm formation. That means fewer storms and even hurricanes are less likely to strike when the dust is present."

See more from Futurity HERE:

______________________________________________________________________________ Thanks for checking in and don't forget to follow me on Twitter @TNelsonWX