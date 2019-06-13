Global Water Dances

Minnesota artists will dance at the shores of the Mississippi this week as part of Global Water Dances. Launched in 2008 as an extension of work done by Minneapolis choreographer Marylee Hardenbergh, the international event unfolds across 170 cities including Paris, Seoul and Mexico City. With a water pouring ceremony, an improvised dance and even a parachute piece that invites audiences to participate, the Minneapolis event speaks to a need for water and sanitation worldwide — not to mention the urgency of protecting and restoring the Mississippi River locally. Watch choreographers Lori Mercil, Rae Eden Frank and Una Setia use the language of dance as a call to action for safe drinking water. (3-4 p.m. Sat., Mill Ruins Park, Mpls., free, globalwaterdances.org.)

SHEILA REGAN