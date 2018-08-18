GENEVA — Reactions to the death of Kofi Annan, the first black African to become U.N. secretary-general and a Nobel Peace Prize winner who died early Saturday at age 80 after a short illness:
___
"In a world now filled with leaders who are anything but that, our loss, the world's loss, becomes even more painful." — U.N. human rights chief Zeid Ra'ad al-Hussein
___
"I sincerely admired his wisdom and courage as well as his ability to make balanced decisions even under the most dire and critical circumstances." — Russian President Vladimir Putin
___
"A relentless champion for peace and a passionate ambassador for Sesame Street and the world's children." — Sesame Street
___
"We are devastated ... Africa and the world has lost a special human being." — Nelson Mandela Foundation
___
"A towering global leader and an unwavering champion for peace, justice and rule of law." — Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.