A federal judge in St. Paul has acquitted two men charged with helping operate a global internet drug conspiracy that had branches reaching from Israel to Chicago to Minnesota.

Moran Oz and Lachlen McConnell had been prepared to offer a “duress” defense, arguing that the head of the alleged conspiracy threatened them with death — including an incident in which one was thrown into shark-infested waters in Asia — if they failed to carry out his orders.

But Judge Susan Richard Nelson acquitted Oz and McConnell on Monday morning, saying that “even the most compelling facts” offered by federal prosecutors in the weekslong trial so far had failed to clear the hurdle of reasonable doubt. Thus far, Nelson said, the prosecution had offered “simply a dearth of evidence.”

Oz and McConnell were charged in 2013, after a federal drug investigator in Minnesota began tracing orders placed on an internet drug website. The trail led her to Chicago, and eventually to a mysterious figure named Paul Calder Le Roux, who was born in the former Souther Rhodesia but ran criminal operations on several continents, including Africa and Asia. Le Roux eventually began cooperating with federal investigators after his 2012 arrest in Liberia and has been in federal custody in the Twin Cities, where he was recently brought to await being called to testify at trial by attorneys for Oz and McConnell, his alleged employees.

The prosecution, led by U.S. Justice Department attorneys from Washington, D.C., rested its case last week.

Two other co-defendants are still on trial.

