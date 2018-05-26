NEW YORK — Police say a large glass panel fell on two workers during construction of one of New York City's tallest skyscrapers, killing one and sending the other to a hospital.
It happened around 10:30 a.m. Saturday at a construction site on West 57th Street, half a block from Carnegie Hall.
The exact circumstances of the accident aren't immediately clear, including how far the panel fell.
Police say a 67-year-old security guard was killed, and a 27-year-old construction worker was hospitalized with apparently non-life-threatening injuries.
The building developer's office didn't immediately respond to an email. The sales office said no one was available there to comment.
A 1,550-foot (472-meter) tower is planned at the site at 217 W. 57th St. For comparison, One World Trade Center is 1,776 feet (541 meters).
