KALISPELL, Mont. — The number of visitors to Glacier National Park dropped by nearly 3% last month compared to July 2018.
The Flathead Beacon reported Wednesday that the National Park Service recorded nearly 884,000 visitors to the Montana park in July, falling from the nearly 911,000 recorded in the same month last year.
The park has recorded about 1.68 million visitors in the first seven months of this year.
About 1.74 million people visited during the same period last year.
The park had an increase in the number of people who stayed overnight.
About 127,600 people stayed in the park last month, up from the nearly 125,200 recorded in July 2018.
