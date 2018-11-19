Giving Thanks for Chilly Weather (And No Storms)

Thanksgiving Climatology And Forecast

Thursday is Thanksgiving, so let's give you something to talk about around the table to get you away from politics - climatology! The warmest Thanksgiving in the Twin Cities was back in 1914 and 1922 when the temperature reached 62F. Meanwhile, snow falls on Thanksgiving about once every five year. Here's more from the Minnesota Climatology Office & MNDNR: "Because Thanksgiving Day occurs at the transition period between autumn and winter, Thanksgiving weather can be balmy to brutal. A typical Thanksgiving Day in the Twin Cities has high temperatures in the 30's and at least a bit of filtered sunshine. Having a mild day in the 50's on Thanksgiving Day is relatively rare, looking at the historical record back to 1872. A maximum of 50 or more has happened only eleven times in 144 years, or about once every 13 years or so."

This Thanksgiving, highs are expected to be in the 30s and 40s across the state, with a mix of clouds and sun. It does appear at the moment that those clouds will be on the increase by the afternoon hours if you're heading out to stand in line for one of those big Black-Friday-which-actually-begins-on-Thursday-but-who's-really-paying-attention-to-the-day-on-the-calendar deals. It also looks like it could be a windy day across the region.

Cold November

Parkas have gotten a lot of use so far this month here in the Twin Cities, as it has clearly been a cold November so far. Above are not the daily highs so far this month, but the departure from average highs (blue = below average, red = above average). Out of the first 17 days, we've only recorded three days with an above average high... and even those days were just slightly above average. All the rest have been below average, with four days where highs were at least 20 degrees below average between the 9th and 13th.

This is the average temperature (taking the high and low for the day) departure from average, and once again only three days have been above average, with an additional day right on average. The average temperature for the day was 20 degrees below average on both the 10th and 13th. Overall, the average temperature so far this month has been 29.7F, which is 7.8F below average. This makes it the 16th coldest start to November (first 17 days) on record.

Cold Start To Sunday

Snow Depth As Of Sunday Morning

Giving Thanks for Chilly Weather (And No Storms)

By Paul Douglas



My late mother (Grace) challenged me to start and end every day with a prayer of gratitude. Sunday morning's sermon at Westwood Community Church in Chanhassen started out with Pastor Joel Johnson admonishing us to "Give thanks for the cold!" He went on to relate a tale of an acquaintance moving from North Carolina BACK to Canada, because warm weather allergies were making him sick. There is a benefit to ragweed-killing, pest-busting cold. It's nature's perfect do-over. Glass half full, right?

As we approach another Thanksgiving I'm grateful for many things, including a lack of big, beefy storms this week. A clipper may leave behind a snowy coating early today (inch or two toward Duluth) and a surge of southern moisture sparks a period of rain on Black Friday. Too wet to shop? I doubt it.

40s will feel good later this week, and long-range models suggest an absence of teeth-chattering chill thru the first week of December.

According to Dr. Mark Seeley, the week of November 7-13 in the Twin Cities was the coldest such week since 1872. We're long overdue for a mellowing pattern.

Extended Twin Cities Forecast

MONDAY: Early coating? High 30. Low 12. Chance of precipitation 40%. Wind N 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Light snow north, a bit milder. High 34. Low 21. Chance of precipitation 30%. Wind SW 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mix of clouds and sun, dry roads. High 35. Low 28. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind E 8-13 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and milder. High 46. Low 36. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind S 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Light rain developing. High 44. Low 30. Chance of precipitation 70%. Wind S 10-20 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, cooling off a bit. High 37. Low 25. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind NW 8-13 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, looks dry right now. High 34. Low 22. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind N 8-13 mph.

This Day in Weather History

November 19th

1981: Heavy snow with near blizzard conditions is observed over parts of the state. A two day total of 10.4 inches of snow was received at Minneapolis, which caused the inflated fabric of the Metrodome to collapse and rip.

1957: Snowstorm in Southeast Minnesota. A foot is dumped at Winona. Heavy crop losses.

Average Temperatures & Precipitation for Minneapolis

November 19th

Average High: 39F (Record: 65F set in 1930)

Average Low: 24F (Record: -5F set in 1932)

Average Precipitation: 0.07" (Record: 1.00" set in 1983)

Average Snow: 0.4" (Record: 6.2" in 1981)

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

November 19th

Sunrise: 7:16 AM

Sunset: 4:40 PM

*Length Of Day: 9 hours, 24 minutes and 21 seconds

*Daylight Lost Since Yesterday: ~2 minutes and 11 seconds

*Next Sunrise At/After 7:30 AM: December 1st (7:31 AM)

*Earliest Sunset: December 6th-14th (4:31 PM)

*When Do We Dip Below 9 Hours Of Daylight?: December 3rd (8 hours, 59 minutes, 8 seconds)

Minnesota Weather Outlook

Behind a cold front, temperatures will remain cool across the state Monday, climbing into the teens and 20s in most spots. The warmest weather will be in southeastern Minnesota, where temperatures may climb into the 30s. A few flurries may linger in the morning across northern and eastern Minnesota, otherwise a mix of clouds and sun are expected.

Our cold November continues as Monday will feature highs that once again are a good 10-20 degrees below average across most of the state.

Temperatures will remain in the 30s Tuesday and Wednesday in the Twin Cities, but then we see a warm up heading into Thanksgiving Thursday. Highs Thursday and Friday look to be in the 40s before another cool down comes just in time for the end of the month.

A clipper will bring some snow to central and northern Minnesota Sunday night into Monday. While light snowfall totals are expected in the Twin Cities, a inch or two will be possible around Duluth and up the North Shore. Another clipper will bring more light snow to mainly northern Minnesota Tuesday.

After we get past the next couple clipper systems, we'll be watching precipitation chances Black Friday and potentially into the weekend in the form of rain and snow.

National Weather Forecast

On Monday, a frontal system will slowly move east, bringing rain from coastal Texas into southern Pennsylvania and Massachusetts. On the north side, some snow will be possible in parts of the Northeast and New England. A clipper system will bring snow across the Great Lakes. Some snow will also be possible early in the day across eastern Montana and the western Dakotas.

The heaviest rain through Tuesday evening will fall across parts of southeastern Texas, with over an inch possible. Meanwhile, parts of western Pennsylvania and Connecticut/Rhode Island/eastern Massachusetts could receive about a half an inch of precipitation.

The heaviest snow through Tuesday will fall across parts of the upper Great Lakes, with the potential of over a half a foot of snow across far northern parts of the upper peninsula of Michigan.

Here's a look at the weather expected across the country for Thanksgiving Thursday. Weather shouldn't be a concern for the Thanksgiving Day parade in New York City but it will be cold as highs are only expected around freezing. The best chance of rain will be in southern Florida, along parts of the northern Gulf Coast, and in the western United States, where snow is also expected at higher elevations.

A Scar That the Woolsey Fire Left Behind

More from NASA: "So too, the Woolsey Fire which began on November 08, 2018, the same day the Camp Fire began to the north, leaves behind a huge brownish-red scar on the land that burned in Ventura County, California. Residents will need to be vigilant in the wake of this fire for those mudslides which can occur. It is hard to conceive of the scar healing when the fire still remains uncontained. On CAFire, the size of the fire is listed as 98,362 acres. It is 57% contained and there have been two fatalities attributed to the fire. There have been 435 structures destroyed and 57,000 residents are in danger. Already 200,000 residents have been evacuated and the fire has marched to the Pacific Ocean spreading 15 miles south from Simi Valley to Malibu."

Trump Pushes Forward With an Arctic Drilling Plan Courts May Rule Illegal

More from Earther: "Not even ongoing litigation can stop President Trump from pushing forward with his pro-fossil fuel agenda. The Ocean Energy Management Bureau (BOEM) announced Thursday the launch of the public comment period for a proposed oil and gas lease sale covering more than 65 million acres of the Beaufort Sea along Alaska’s northern coast. The bureau formalized this by publishing a notice to the Federal Register Friday. This move comes despite an ongoing legal challenge brought by environmental groups, including the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC) and Center for Biological Diversity. These groups argue Trump failed to consider climate change and the region’s sensitive marine resources when he signed an executive order in April 2017 to reverse a ban on Arctic drilling passed by former President Obama. The lawsuit also raises constitutional questions about the president’s ability to throw out the permanent drilling ban Obama set forth under the Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act, something that has never been done. “In our view, it’s pretty clear that he doesn’t have that power,” said Niel Lawrence, the Alaska director and senior attorney at the NRDC, to Earther. “If the judge agrees with us, then it would be impossible for the Interior Department to go ahead with this lease sale, and its proposal would not just fly in the face of our basic environmental review law but also our U.S. Constitution.”"

Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro puts Amazon at risk

More from Climate News Network: "The Amazon rainforest, the greatest remaining in the world, faces a new threat − from the policies espoused by Jair Bolsonaro, the ex-army captain who is now Brazil’s president-elect. The forest is globally vital for its ability to store atmospheric carbon released by the burning of fossil fuels. Bolsonaro has caused alarm both in the country and abroad with his views on the environment. In anticipation of his victory, deforestation in the Amazon region increased by 50% in the three months before the poll. The Real Time System for Detection of Deforestation in the Amazon region, Deter, which is administered by Brazil’s National Institute for Space Research (INPE) and provides data for environmental inspectors, found that between August and October, the Amazon rainforest lost 1,674 square kilometres, an area bigger than Brazil’s largest metropolis, São Paulo. This was an increase of 48.8% compared to the same months in 2017."

