Dating is hard enough. It can get even more difficult when you or your date is sober and the standard first date — “let’s grab drinks” — is off the table. In addition to those who abstain all the time, some people give up alcohol for a month or more early in the year.

Whatever the reason for your sobriety, taking alcohol out of the equation can actually improve — rather than impair — your dating life.

If you feel like you need to drink more to go through the rest of the date, that’s a sign, said Helaina Hovitz, author of “After 9/11: One Girl’s Journey Through Darkness to a New Beginning,” who has been sober for over six years.

When you don’t lean on alcohol to have a good time, you’re more likely to accurately judge the connection between you and your date. Taking a break from alcohol means you might waste less time on dates that aren’t going anywhere and have fewer “What did I do?” moments, she said.

If you decide to go sober, be prepared to answer questions about it. Jocelyn Huang, a 30-year-old social media manager from Silver Spring, Md., said that when she was sober last February, explaining why she wasn’t drinking was more awkward than not drinking itself.

“It was a point of contention with a lot of guys that couldn’t really wrap their minds around the concept,” she said. “I remember one guy was absolutely adamant that I had to be pregnant or something, which didn’t really end well.”

Laurel House, a celebrity dating coach known for E!’s “Famously Single,” suggests that if you’re not drinking but you’re going to be in a situation where alcohol is present, decide ahead of time whether you’re comfortable with your date drinking and communicate that.

If your date is the sober one, House suggests asking whether they’re OK with you consuming alcohol, or if there are any lines you should be sure not to cross.

Not drinking also allows you to plan more creative dates.

Wyatt Bensken, a 22-year-old research assistant in D.C., says that he tries to plan dates around activities, like going to a farmers market, rather than going to a bar. While planning a first date can be more daunting when the go-to option isn’t there, it pushes you to learn what that person likes to do and helps you find a common interest, Hovitz notes.

And if drinking becomes an issue, you might not be a match. It need not be a deal-breaker, but don’t let someone bully you into drinking — or into not drinking.

“If they don’t want you to drink and you enjoy it — and they don’t like that about you — then maybe you’re not a good fit,” House said. Conversely, “if you’re with someone who drinks more than you, then they can end up bringing that side out of you, and that can be a very bad thing, too.”