NEW YORK — Police say a vehicle that former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani was riding in was struck by a pedicab in Manhattan.
It happened just before 2:30 p.m. Thursday on Eighth Avenue near and 49th Street.
Police say someone in the vehicle, which was also carrying two staffers, opened the door and it was struck by the pedicab, a bicycle-driven pedestrian taxi, popular in the city.
There were no injuries and no damage was reported.
Giuliani is currently working as President Donald Trump's attorney.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
After upset Iraqi vote, US prepares to embrace a former foe
After an upset election in Iraq, the U.S. is preparing to work hand in hand with the Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr (mook-TAH'-duh ahl-SAH'-dur) and his movement. That's despite the fact that his militias fought and killed American troops who invaded Iraq 14 years ago.
National
ACLU asks court to intervene over detained asylum seekers
The American Civil Liberties Union asked a federal court on Thursday to intervene on behalf of asylum seekers, saying they are being unfairly detained while they await hearings before an immigration judge.
National
David Duke ordered to turn over Charlottesville messages
A federal magistrate has ordered former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke to turn over his emails, social media messages and other communications about the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, that turned deadly last summer.
National
NCAA opens door to championships in states with sports bets
The NCAA is opening a door for states with legalized sports gambling to host NCAA championship events and officials in Nevada are already set to…
National
Republican says leaders discuss votes on 2 immigration bills
A Republican lawmaker says GOP leaders have discussed scheduling House votes on two immigration bills as a way of ending the party's internal battle over the issue.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.