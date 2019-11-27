As Rudy Giuliani waged a public campaign this year to unearth damaging information in Ukraine about President Donald Trump's political rivals, he privately pursued hundreds of thousands of dollars in business from Ukrainian government officials, documents reviewed by the New York Times show.

Giuliani, the president's personal lawyer, has said he has no business in Ukraine, and none of the deals was finalized. But the documents indicate that while he was pushing Trump's agenda with Ukrainian officials eager for U.S. support, Giuliani also explored financial agreements with members of the same government.

His discussions with Ukrainian officials proceeded far enough along that he prepared at least one retainer agreement, on his company letterhead, that he signed.

In an interview Wednesday, Giuliani played down the discussions. He said a Ukrainian official approached him this year, seeking to hire him personally. Giuliani said he dismissed that suggestion but spent about a month considering a separate deal with Ukraine. He then rejected that.

"I never received a penny," he said.

Giuliani's shadow diplomacy campaign in Ukraine on behalf of the president is a central focus of the House impeachment inquiry. A federal criminal investigation into Giuliani also is examining his role in the campaign to oust Marie Yovanovitch, the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, and whether he sought to make money in Ukraine while he was working against her, said people briefed on the matter.

Prosecutors and FBI agents in New York City are examining whether Giuliani was not just working for the president but also doing the bidding of Ukrainians who wanted the ambassador removed for their own reasons, the people said. It is a federal crime to try to influence the U.S. government at the request or direction of a foreign government, politician or party without registering as a foreign agent. Giuliani did not register as one, he has said, because he was acting on behalf of his client, Trump, not Ukrainians.

Giuliani has not been accused of wrongdoing.

The federal inquiry focused on Giuliani grew out of the case against two of his associates, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, who were arrested on campaign finance charges last month. Alongside Giuliani, Parnas and Fruman worked to pressure Ukraine into announcing investigations into former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

Parnas and Fruman have pleaded not guilty.

Spokesmen for the U.S. attorney in the Southern District of New York and the FBI declined to comment.

The documents reviewed by the Times portray an evolving effort over several months by Giuliani and lawyers close to him to consider taking on Ukrainian officials or their agencies as clients. One of the documents, a proposal signed in February by Giuliani, called for the Ukrainian Ministry of Justice to pay his firm $300,000. In return, Giuliani would help the government recover money it believed had been stolen and stashed overseas.

In another unsigned draft proposal that was not on letterhead, Giuliani looked to enter into a similar deal with Yuriy Lutsenko, then Ukraine's top prosecutor. At the time, Giuliani had been working with Lutsenko to encourage investigations into the Bidens and the 2016 election.

The Times could not determine whether the documents it reviewed comprise the entirety of the efforts by Giuliani and other lawyers to represent Ukrainian government officials.