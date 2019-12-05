– President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani met Thursday in Ukraine with a key figure working to build a corruption case against Hunter Biden, the Ukraine lawmaker said after posting Facebook photographs of himself with the former New York mayor.

Andriy Derkach said he pressed Giuliani on the need to set up a joint U.S.-Ukraine investigation into corruption in Ukraine at the meeting in Kiev. Derkach also vowed to set up an anti-corruption group in parliament.

Giuliani did not make any public comments on the meetings. But, in tweets hours later, he drew connections between future U.S. aid and investigations by Ukraine into former Vice President Joe Biden — issues already at the center of the impeachment inquiry.

Giuliani tweeted that U.S. assistance to Ukraine on anti-corruption reforms could face a "major obstacle" until the "conversation about corruption in Ukraine" is resolved. He alleged "compelling" evidence of criminal misdeeds by Biden, but he gave no specifics.

His presence in Ukraine also advances the efforts of Trump allies to create an alternative narrative in the rapidly moving impeachment investigation — tapping some of Ukraine's most controversial figures who have spread theories of corruption and impropriety around Biden, his son Hunter Biden and claims of Ukrainian interference in the 2016 election.

The New York Times said Giuliani had meetings in Budapest and Kiev this week to meet current and former Ukrainian officials for a documentary. Derkach said he handed Giuliani documents outlining allegations relating to inefficient expenditure of U.S. government money in Ukraine.

The documents do not specifically mention the Bidens. But Derkach makes reference to the energy company Burisma, which had Hunter Biden as a board member.