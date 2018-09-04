Metro top 10
Individuals
1. Nicole Copeland, Edina
2. Maddie Suk, Hopkins
3. Katie Mulvey, Trinity at River Ridge (1A)
4. Arlina Shen, Blake (Class 1A)
5. Lauren Ferg, Eagan
6. Andrea Jansson, Edina
7. Karin Young, Eastview
8. Ellie Puzak, Mpls. Southwest
9. Eesha Varma, Eagan
10. Delaney Schurhamer, Woodbury
Teams
1. Edina; 2. Minnetonka; 3. Breck (1A); 4. Blake (1A); 5. Mounds View; 6. Eastview; 7. Prior Lake; 8. Elk River; 9. Eagan; 10. Lakeville South
Jim Paulsen
