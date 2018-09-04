Metro top 10

Individuals

 1. Nicole Copeland, Edina

 2. Maddie Suk, Hopkins

 3. Katie Mulvey, Trinity at River Ridge (1A)

 4. Arlina Shen, Blake (Class 1A)

 5. Lauren Ferg, Eagan

 6. Andrea Jansson, Edina

 7. Karin Young, Eastview

 8. Ellie Puzak, Mpls. Southwest

 9. Eesha Varma, Eagan

10. Delaney Schurhamer, Woodbury

Teams

1. Edina; 2. Minnetonka; 3. Breck (1A); 4. Blake (1A); 5. Mounds View; 6. Eastview; 7. Prior Lake; 8. Elk River; 9. Eagan; 10. Lakeville South

Jim Paulsen