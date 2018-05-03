SKOWHEGAN, Maine — The girlfriend of a Maine man charged with killing a sheriff's deputy is facing drug charges.
The Morning Sentinel reports that a grand jury indicted Kristina Pomerleau on charges of possession of cocaine base and unlawful furnishing of cocaine.
Court documents say her boyfriend, John Williams, smoked from a "crack pipe" after killing Cpl. Eugene Cole on April 25 in Norridgewock.
A police report says the 61-year-old Cole was involved in the arrest of Pomerleau on April 21, when she was cited for driving without a valid license.
Pomerleau has declined to comment and records at the Somerset County Jail don't say whether she has a lawyer.
Williams is being held on a murder charge at the Maine State Prison. His attorney said he isn't ready to discuss specifics.
