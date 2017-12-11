A girl being treated for abuse at a children's facility in west-central Minnesota was sexually assaulted by an older adult after being allowed to leave without adequate supervision, according to a state investigative report released Monday.

Staff at the treatment center, Heartland Girls' Ranch of Benson, allowed the girl to go on two unsupervised trips into the community without properly notifying her county case managers and guardians. On the second outing, the girl disappeared for three days and was later found by police in Iowa, with evidence of sexual assault and with bruising on her neck, "as though she was choked," the report said.

The staff member responsible for communicating with the girl's guardians and case managers was cited for seriously endangering the girl's health, and has been disqualified from further contact with vulnerable people, according to the Minnesota Department of Human Services report.

The girl, who had a history of running away with strangers and was being treated for past sexual abuse, has not been identified and her age was not released.

Heartland Girls' Ranch is a working horse ranch that serves girls ages 12 to 17 who have been victims of sexual exploitation, including human trafficking. The facility's executive director, Jeannie Thompson, said Monday afternoon that she was preparing a response to the state investigation.

The assault is the latest in a string of cases involving the maltreatment of girls at state-licensed residential treatment centers for children. In December 2015, a 25-year-old caregiver at Nexus Glen Lake, a 12-bed facility in Minnetonka, sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl in her bedroom at the facility, according to a state report. And last year, A 15-year-old girl who ran away from an Itasca County mental health treatment center was sexually abused by an adult counselor who allegedly harbored the girl in her home. The girl was missing for nearly 2 ½ months before Grand Rapids police discovered her in the garage of her counselor.

Mental health advocates say children placed in such facilities are particularly vulnerable to maltreatment because they often have long histories of trauma and abuse, and arrive seeking attention and guidance from adult counselors.