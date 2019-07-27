A group of Girl Scouts from the Chicago area are back at their base camp with no serious injuries after being evacuated from the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness at 4 a.m. Saturday.

Initial reports said that at least two of the girls had been injured by lightning during thunderstorms the previous night. All eight girls were checked by medical personnel early Saturday. Two were taken to the hospital "for additional tests and observation," but were released later that morning, Girl Scout leaders said.

"All of the girls are back at the canoe base and are now resting," a spokeswoman from the Girl Scouts of Minnesota and Wisconsin Lakes and Pines said in a message.

"After receiving medical attention, the girls called home" from the base camp, said communications director Nancy McMullen. "Girls and parents were all in good spirits."

The group of girls, who range in age from 15 to 18, and a guide were from the Girl Scouts of Greater Chicago and Northwest Indiana troop. They called for help from an island on Knife Lake, near the Canadian border, according to rescue workers.

The St. Louis County Rescue Squad sent an eight-member ground crew into the chain of lakes to reach the group, rescue squad member Rick Slatten said by cellphone late Friday. To reach the area, the members had to navigate five portages.

Accompanied by rescuers, the group reached a landing at the edge of the BWCA about 4 a.m. Saturday with all accounted for, the St. Louis County Rescue Squad said in a statement.