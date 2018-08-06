BALD HEAD ISLAND, N.C. — Authorities say a shark bit a girl's calf as she swam off North Carolina's southeast coast.
The Charlotte Observer reports it happened Sunday morning off a beach on the east side of Bald Head Island.
The Brunswick County Sheriff's Office released a report that states the shark bit the girl's right calf as she swam, but she was on a sandbar when she was first heard screaming. The girl's father ferried her to the beach on a surf board and a surfing instructor nearby witnessed the scene and called 911. She was taken to a hospital in Wilmington.
The Bald Head Island Department of Public Safety said in a statement the girl was "bitten by something believed to be a juvenile shark," but the wound wasn't life-threatening.
