DETROIT — Police say a 3-year-old girl was shot in the head outside a Detroit gas station after a man began shooting at another man who took cover behind the girl's mother's vehicle.
Assistant Police Chief Arnold Williams says two men got into an argument Saturday afternoon inside a gas station on the city's west side.
The fight moved outside, and one of the men went to his car and got a handgun. Williams says the man fired several shots in the direction of the other man who was behind a vehicle that the girl and her mother were in.
Williams says after the shooting the mother drove home and called police, who took the girl to a hospital.
Williams says she is in critical condition. He says a suspect was taken into custody shortly after the shooting.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.