CHICAGO — Chicago police say a 15-year-old girl was shot to death while chatting with other teenagers on the front porch of a South Side residence.
Police say Jazmyne Jeter was shot in the chest at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Englewood neighborhood. She was pronounced dead a short time later at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.
Police have not determined if the girl who lived about 5 miles (8 kilometers) away was the intended target of the gunman who apparently opened fire from a gangway. Police said Wednesday that no arrests have been made.
Another Chicago teenager was also shot to death Tuesday. An 18-year-old man was killed when someone opened fire from an automobile in Lawndale on the West Side.
