FULTON, Wis. — The Wisconsin State Patrol says a 14-year-old girl drowned after a canoe she was in capsized.
Authorities say the girl was among eight people canoeing on the Yahara River Saturday when several of the canoes capsized at about 2:50 p.m.
A trooper who responded to the call for help swam to the girl and her brother, who was trying to help. Additional officers arrived and were able to remove the girl from the water. Authorities say she was taken to a hospital where she later died.
The name of the girl, and her brother's age, have not been released.
The other seven people who were canoeing were rescued by a boat.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
Celebrities
Pelley says complaints to execs led to evening news ouster
Former "CBS Evening News" anchor Scott Pelley says he lost that job because he wouldn't stop complaining to management about the hostile work environment for men and women.
National
Overturning Roe v. Wade wouldn't turn back the clock to 1973
A wave of state abortion bans has set off speculation: What would happen if Roe v. Wade, the ruling establishing abortion rights nationwide, were overturned?Although…
Variety
Girl, 14, dies when canoe capsizes in Wisconsin river
The Wisconsin State Patrol says a 14-year-old girl drowned after a canoe she was in capsized.
TV & Media
NBC, NHL encouraged about ratings heading into Cup Final
The television ratings for this year's Stanley Cup playoffs have been steady despite many top markets not having teams qualify and finalists from the past…
Books
Man accused of defrauding comic book icon appears in court
A former business manager of the late comic book legend Stan Lee had his initial court appearance early Sunday in Arizona, where he was arrested after fleeing California charges of fiduciary elder abuse.