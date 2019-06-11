ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are investigating the shooting death of an 11-year-old girl, the second child to be shot and killed in the city in two days.
Police on Tuesday said Charnija Keys was shot in the head about 11:40 p.m. Monday. They are calling it a "suspicious death," and homicide detectives and child-abuse investigators are handling the case.
No arrests have been made, and no other details were immediately released.
A 3-year-old girl was killed Sunday night in a drive-by shooting. A second child was critically injured in that shooting. There have been no arrests.
