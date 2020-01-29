BANGKOK — Has anyone seen a giraffe running on a highway in Thailand?
Two giraffes escaped from a truck and only one has been caught.
The pair were being transported Tuesday from a Bangkok airport to a new zoo in Prachinburi province. When the truck stopped at an intersection, the giraffes jumped out and ran away, local media reported.
Their escape caused a traffic jam and some motorists honked their horns to scare the giraffes away.
A video posted on social media showed a giraffe galloping in the middle of a road during daytime, while another filmed at dusk showed a giraffe in front of a bush, with vehicles passing in the background.
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Airlines suspend China flights, cut service on virus fears
British Airways and Asian budget carriers Lion Air and Seoul Air are suspending all flights to China as fears spread about the outbreak of a new virus that has killed more than 130 people.
World
536 fishermen stranded on giant ice floe rescued in Russia
Russia's emergency services rescued 536 ice fishermen after they got stranded on a giant ice floe that broke off the island of Sakhalin in eastern Siberia, officials said.
World
Saudi Telecom looks to buy majority stake in Vodafone Egypt
The Saudi Telecom Co. announced it reached a preliminary agreement on Wednesday to buy a 55% stake in the Egyptian holdings of telecommunications giant Vodafone.
World
Deaths rise to 132 in China outbreak as foreigners leave
Countries began evacuating their citizens Wednesday from the Chinese city hardest-hit by an outbreak of a new virus that has killed 132 people and infected more than 6,000 on the mainland and abroad.
World
Dutch court throws out case against Israeli military chiefs
A Dutch court threw out a civil case Wednesday brought by a Dutch-Palestinian man seeking damages from two former Israeli military commanders for their roles in a 2014 airstrike on a Gaza house that killed six members of his family.