NEW YORK — Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg swore in a new group of American citizens and urged them to vote.
The 85-year-old daughter of a Russian immigrant father administered the oath of allegiance to 201 new citizens during a ceremony Tuesday in New York City.
She told the group from 59 countries that the nation is "made strong by people like you."
She told them how her father arrived from Russia when he was 13 years old with no fortune and unable to speak English. Ginsburg said her family's experience was a "testament to our nation's promise."
The justice says the nation continues to struggle to achieve a greater understanding of each other.
