– Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg returned to the Supreme Court bench Tuesday, about two months after cancer surgery. She had missed arguments in the meantime, in her first absences since she joined the court in 1993, but had continued to participate in the court’s decisions by reading briefs and transcripts.

Tuesday’s argument was a technical one, considering whether the federal government may challenge patents in a specialized court. Ginsburg asked crisp and clear questions of both sides, and she seemed to express skepticism of one aspect of the government’s argument.

“The government effectively gets two bites of the apple,” she said, characterizing the patent owner’s argument in the case, Return Mail Inc. v. United States Postal Service. “Everybody else gets just one.”

The court has said that post-surgery evaluations have shown that Ginsburg, 85, is cancer-free.

Before the justices took the bench, the Supreme Court issued a decision in a death penalty case and agreed to hear a case on water pollution.

In the capital case, Moore v. Texas, the court ruled that Bobby James Moore, a death-row inmate in Texas, was intellectually disabled. Although the court did not say so in so many words, its ruling effectively overturned Moore’s death sentence, as its 2002 decision in Atkins v. Virginia barred the execution of the intellectually disabled as a violation of the Eighth Amendment’s ban on cruel and unusual punishment.

Moore has been on death row since 1980 for fatally shooting a 72-year-old Houston supermarket clerk, James McCarble, during a robbery.

The unsigned decision followed a 2017 decision from the Supreme Court in the same case. By a 5-3 vote, the court had instructed the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals to take a fresh look at the case, saying it had failed to keep up with current medical consensus, relied too heavily on IQ scores and took account of factors rooted in stereotypes.

Last year the Texas court reaffirmed its earlier decision, and Moore again appealed to the Supreme Court. In Tuesday’s ruling, the majority expressed frustration with the state court.

“We have found in its opinion too many instances in which, with small variations, it repeats the analysis we previously found wanting, and these same parts are critical to its ultimate conclusion,” the majority said.

Chief Justice John Roberts, who was in dissent in 2017, this time joined the majority.

Justice Samuel Alito, joined by Justices Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch, dissented, saying the majority had overstepped its authority by making factual rather than legal determinations. Justice Brett Kavanaugh did not note a dissent and presumably voted with the majority.

Also Tuesday, the Supreme Court agreed to hear a case on the scope of the Clean Water Act. The court will decide whether Maui County in Hawaii needed a permit to indirectly dispose of treated wastewater in the Pacific.

Lower courts are split over whether permits are required when pollutants travel underground before reaching an ocean, river or other waterway. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, in San Francisco, ruled against the county.

“At bottom, this case is about preventing the county from doing indirectly that which it cannot do directly,” Judge Dorothy W. Nelson wrote for a unanimous three-judge panel. “To hold otherwise would make a mockery” of the Clean Water Act.