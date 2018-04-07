Gallery: In this image taken from video, emergency services near the scene of a bus crash carrying the Humboldt Broncos of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League, near Nipawin, Canada, Friday April 6, 2018. A crash between a transport truck and a bus carrying a junior hockey team in Western Canada, has left multiple people dead and others seriously injured, Canadian police said late Friday.

Gallery: Emergency crews continue to block the highway on Saturday, April 7, 2018, near the area where a bus carrying a junior hockey team to a playoff game was struck by a semi Friday, north of Tisdale, Saskatchewan, Canada. Police say there were 28 people, including the driver, on board the bus of the Humboldt Broncos team when the crash occurred around 5 p.m. Friday on Highway 35.

Gallery: The Winnipeg Jets and the Chicago Blackhawks come together at center ice wearing Broncos on the back of their jerseys for a moment of silence for the Humboldt Broncos bus crash victims before NHL hockey game action in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Saturday, April 7, 2018.

Gallery: People gather at a memorial set up on the stairs that lead to Elgar Petersen Arena in Humboldt, Saskatchewan, Saturday, April 7, 2018. Investigators are still trying to piece together what happened when a tractor-trailer collided with a hockey team bus at a Saskatchewan highway intersection in a horrific crash that killed multiple people, including players and the coach of the Humboldt Broncos.

Gallery: This image provided by 650 CKOM/980 CJME shows emergency crews responding to the scene where a bus carrying a junior hockey team to a playoff game was struck by a semi Friday, April 6, 2018, north of Tisdale, Saskatchewan, Canada. Police say there were 28 people, including the driver, on board the bus of the Humboldt Broncos team when the crash occurred around 5 p.m. Friday on Highway 35. (650 CKOM/980 CJME via AP)

Gallery: The Humboldt Fire Department lower a large Canadian flag to half-staff on the eastern entrance to the community on Highway 5 in Humboldt, Saskatchewan, on Saturday, April 7, 2018. Canadian police said early Saturday that several people were killed and others injured after a truck collided with a bus carrying the junior hockey team to a playoff game in Western Canada. Police say there were 28 people, including the driver, on board the bus of the Humboldt Broncos team when the crash occurred around 5 p.m. Friday on Highway 35 in Saskatchewan. (Liam Richards/The Canadian Press via AP)

Gallery: This Saturday, April 7, 2018 photo shows Elgar Petersen Arena, home of the Humboldt Broncos, in Humboldt, Saskatchewan, Canada, Saturday, April 7, 2018. Canadian police said early Saturday that several people were killed and others injured after a truck collided with a bus carrying the junior hockey team to a playoff game in Western Canada. Police say there were 28 people, including the driver, on board the bus of the Humboldt Broncos team when the crash occurred around 5 p.m. Friday on Highway 35 in Saskatchewan. (Liam Richards/The Canadian Press via AP)

Gallery: A truck drives by the welcome sign honoring the members of the Humboldt Broncos hockey team in Humboldt, Saskatchewan, Canada, Saturday, April 7, 2018. Canadian police said early Saturday that several people were killed and others injured after a truck collided with a bus carrying the junior hockey team to a playoff game in Western Canada. Police say there were 28 people, including the driver, on board the bus of the Humboldt Broncos team when the crash occurred around 5 p.m. Friday on Highway 35 in Saskatchewan. (Liam Richards/The Canadian Press via AP)

Gallery: A memorial of flowers and cards sits on the stairs leading into Elgar Petersen Arena, home of the Humboldt Broncos hockey team, in Humboldt, Saskatchewan, on Saturday, April 7, 2018. Canadian police said early Saturday, April 7, 2018, that several people were killed and others injured after a truck collided with a bus carrying the junior hockey team to a playoff game in Western Canada. Police say there were 28 people, including the driver, on board the bus of the Humboldt Broncos team when the crash occurred around 5 p.m. Friday on Highway 35 in Saskatchewa (Liam Richards/The Canadian Press via AP)

Gallery: Emergency personnel work at the scene of a fatal crash outside of Tisdale, Saskatchewan, Canada, Saturday, April, 7, 2018. A bus en route to Nipawin, front right, carrying the Humbolt Broncos junior hockey team crashed into a truck Friday night, killing 14 and sending over a dozen more to the hospital.(Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP)

Gallery: The wreckage of a fatal crash outside of Tisdale, Sask., is seen Saturday, April, 7, 2018. A bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos hockey team crashed into a truck en route to Nipawin for a game Friday night killing 14 and sending over a dozen more to the hospital. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP)

Gallery: Members of the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team are pictured in a photo posted to the team's Twitter feed, on March 24, 2018, after a playoff.

Gallery: Humboldt mayor Rob Muench, in the Broncos team jersey, along with other mourners lay down flower on the stairs that enter to Elgar Petersen Arena, home of the Humboldt Broncos, in Humboldt, Saskatchewan, Canada on Saturday, April 7, 2018. Canadian police said early Saturday that several people were killed and others injured after a truck collided with a bus carrying the junior hockey team to a playoff game in Western Canada. Police say there were 28 people, including the driver, on board the bus of the Humboldt Broncos team when the crash occurred around 5 p.m. Friday on Highway 35 in Saskatchewan. (Liam Richards/The Canadian Press via AP)

Gallery: Emergency personnel work at the scene of a fatal crash outside of Tisdale, Saskatchewan, Canada, Saturday, April, 7, 2018. A bus en route to Nipawin, foreground, carrying the Humbolt Broncos junior hockey team crashed into a truck Friday night, killing 14 and sending over a dozen more to the hospital.(Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP)

Gallery: A memorial at the stairs that lead to Elgar Petersen Arena is shown in Humboldt, Saskatchewan, on Saturday, April 7, 2018. Royal Canadian Mounted Police say 15 people are dead and 15 injured Friday after a truck collided with a bus carrying a junior hockey team.

The Pas is located in northwest Manitoba and 660 miles from the North Dakota border. Curt Giles was born and raised there with a rural Canadian’s passion for hockey.

When Giles was 14, he was allowed by his parents to move 600 miles to Humboldt, Saskatchewan, where he would start his true pursuit of a hockey career with the Humboldt Broncos of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League.

“It’s a great little farming town of around 6,000, and that hockey team is everything to the people,’’ Giles said. “It’s small town Canada at its best. I can only imagine the broken hearts in Humboldt this morning.’’

Late on Friday afternoon, the Broncos were traveling two hours north to Nipawin on Canada Hwy. 35 for the fifth game of a series in the SJHL semifinals. The Broncos had suffered a three-overtime loss on Wednesday night to fall behind 3-1 in the best-of-7 series.

“Highway 35 is one of the main roads up there,’’ Giles said. “The other road at that intersection, 335 … that was just kind of a country road when I was playing in the league.’’

There was a crash involving the Broncos bus and a semi-trailer truck. There were 14 dead from the crash and 14 more hospitalized when Giles was on the phone late Saturday morning.

“I received a text about the crash early this morning,’’ Giles said. “Terrible. The hockey team is the anchor of that town. All the players live with a host family. I lived with the Grunskys for two years. Great people.

“You get to know all the host families. They become your extended family.’’

The Grunskys have passed away since Giles played in Humboldt for the seasons of 1973-74 and 1974-75. His grandparents also have died.

“They lived in Nipawin, so I’m very familiar with that town, too,’’ Giles said.

Giles said the SJHL was a Tier II junior league that received no attention from NHL scouts and little from U.S. college recruiters.

“Denver was going into Saskatchewan for a number of years,’’ Giles said. “Bruce McLeod was working at UMD and recruited me from Humboldt to play for the Bulldogs.’’

Giles was 16 when he played his first game for Minnesota Duluth in the fall of 1975. He played four seasons for the Bulldogs, was drafted in the fourth round by the North Stars, played 42 games for the Stars’ farm club in Oklahoma City, and then 14 years as a hip-checking defenseman in the NHL … with 11 of those with the North Stars.

He has been the coach at Edina High School since 1999. On a day such as Saturday, he thinks about the players that he’s connected with and who have gone on off to play in hockey’s bus leagues.

“You start recalling the bus rides that you took across Canada to play hockey games – about all the junior players that are still traveling by bus in Canada and the United States,’’ Giles said.

“The roads up there were like what you have in northwest Minnesota. The roads might be better now, and this was daytime, but those night rides across Saskatchewan in the middle of winter were something to remember.’’