– Gilberto Celestino spent most of last season at Class A Cedar Rapids, so he has a ways to go before reaching the major leagues.

That doesn’t mean he can’t flash some of the skills that make him a solid prospect. Celestino patrols the outfield like a seasoned pro, and that was on display again during the Twins’ 3-3 tie with Baltimore on Thursday.

In the third inning, Orioles second baseman Dilson Herrera appeared to hit one into the left-center field gap. But Celestino took off from his spot in center and raced over about 150 feet before hauling in the drive. It hasn’t been the only time during spring training when Celestino has impressed with his range or glovework.

“He’s presented himself very well in camp,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “He’s a very, very young guy, but you would not notice it by watching him go about his business.”

Celestino, 21, was acquired along with righthander Jorge Alcala from Houston in exchange for righthander Ryan Pressly in July 2018.

Gordon appears

Nick Gordon isn’t sure that the proper medical term to describe his challenging condition is. Or, finally, was.

“It was something similar to gastritis,” he said. “A very extreme case of gastritis. The walls of my stomach were very thin. It could have led to a lot of other things, so I’m definitely glad we caught it when we did.”

Gordon hopes he can move forward, gain weight and get on with his career. He made his 2020 spring debut Thursday by going 0-for-2.

Gordon said he has been dealing with gastritis for the past two seasons. After weighing as much as 190 pounds, the 6-0 shortstop said he was down to 160 as he battled the condition. He has been taking medication and has felt much better in recent days.

The No. 5 pick in the 2014 draft, Gordon figures to begin 2020 at Class AAA Rochester but could be in line for his major league debut if he is playing well when the club needs help.

Less OF, more IF?

Marwin Gonzalez played 59 games in the outfield in 2019, which came in handy when Byron Buxton was injured and Max Kepler swung over from right to fill in at center.

Things could be different this season, especially if Buxton can stay on the field. Gonzalez had a debridement procedure on his right knee during the offseason to treat patella tendinitis, and the club is thinking about using him in the infield more than the outfield, at least during the next several weeks.

On Tuesday, Gonzalez started at second base against Detroit.

“The way it shaped out, having him out there at second base Day 1 probably wasn’t what was initially in my head, but he was a full go from the medical side and they said he’s doing great,” Baldelli said. “He can play anywhere so we’ll bounce him around the infield a little bit before we ask him to go out there in the outfield.”

Berrios gets work in

Jose Berrios, much like Jake Odorizzi, elected to get his work in Thursday on the back fields of the CenturyLink Sports Complex. Berrios, facing minor league hitters, executed a 60-pitch workout session, during which he threw only 15 fastballs.

“Changes and curves,” he said. “That’s what we’re working on.”

Berrios has given up one earned run over his first two spring training appearances.

On deck

The Twins on Friday will play host to the Rays. Jhoulys Chacin will make his third appearance of camp, with fellow righthanders Sergio Romo, Tyler Clippard and Zack Littell also on the list to pitch.

