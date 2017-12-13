It’s that time of year when you take a moment to think of all the wonderful people in your life ... and wonder what the heck you’re getting them for the holidays.

Let’s face it, we’re a consuming society, and it’s getting more and more difficult today to find that special something for the gastronomical guru in your life that he or she doesn’t already have tucked into the back of a cabinet or atop a regifting list.

So what do you get for the home cook, bartender or barista who has everything? We’ve got some ideas for culinary catches ranging from stylish stonewear to giggle-inducing garb, with local nods, plenty of flair — and all under $50.

Searching for a treat for your bartending niece? Check. Hunting for a score for your host-happy cousin? Done. Need a gift for your taxidermy-collecting uncle? Well, you’re on your own there. But for the food lovers you fancy, we’ve got you covered like a pie crust.

Mosser jadeite cake stand, $49

Who you’re buying for: Cake stands are no longer only for cakes — they work magically as platters on the buffet table — so this milky beauty is perfect not simply for your favorite baker, but for the hosts on your list, particularly anyone with an affection for vintage styles.

Hunt & Gather (4944 Xerxes Av. S., Mpls., huntandgather antiques.com); Golden Fig Fine Foods (790 Grand Av., St. Paul, goldenfig.com)

Paul and Babe salt-and-pepper shakers, $13

Who you’re buying for: We all know Minnesotans have some of the highest rates of state pride in the nation, so just about anyone in the Land of 10,000 Lakes will likely have some appreciation for this ode to Bunyan lore — and even Wisconsinites, who also claim Paul and Babe as their own (as if).

Bibelot (four locations: 2270 Como Av., St. Paul; 1082 Grand Av., St. Paul; 4315 Upton Av. S., Mpls.; 23 University Av. SE., Mpls., bibelotshops.com)

CB2 three-piece stir-mixing bowl set, $40

Who you’re buying for: Whether your loved one is whipping up a batch of macarons or vegging out on the couch with a super- Instagrammable bowl of potato chips, these marble-like vessels simply make life more elegant.

CB2 locations or online at cb2.com

Blue Sumi sushi set, $43

Who you’re buying for: The well-traveled, experimental cook you know just might go gaga for this lovely set that offers two sushi dishes, two soy sauce bowls and two pairs of chopsticks. Sake not included, but highly suggested.

Kitchen Window (3001 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls., kitchenwindow.com)

Birch-like paper straws, $9

Who you’re buying for: Anyone who loves to stir up a gin and tonic or a pitcher of iced tea with a little character will adore these paper straws with the birchbark imagery that elevate any drink.

American Swedish Institute (2600 Park Av. S., Mpls., asimn.org) or online at kikkerland.com

I Love Lucy T-shirt, $22

Cocktail caddie, $30

Who you’re buying for: The best way to encourage your bartender buddy to make you more delicious drinks? Inspire him or her with some fun tools that never leave the countertop, cutting down the time it takes for the concoction to reach your mouth.

Target locations or online at target.com

Who you’re buying for: There’s always one in the crowd who winds up with their burger all over their shirt. Give them a head start with this cute tee — playfully nodding to the Jucy Lucy — without the stickiness.

I Like You (501 1st Av. NE., Mpls., i-like-you-minneapolis.myshopify.com)

Pinch bowls, $20/bowl

Who you’re buying for: Everyone has a bowl-obsessed friend. And these pinch bowls, made by a local artist and found amidst a treasure trove of Japanese home goods, will surely tickle their fancy.

Ūmei (903 N. 5th St., Mpls., shopumei.com)