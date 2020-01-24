DENTON, Texas — Umoja Gibson scored a season-high 27 points as North Texas won its seventh straight game, easily beating UTSA 98-78 on Thursday night.
Javion Hamlet added 22 points for the Mean Green (13-8, 7-1 Conference USA), James Reese 18 points and Zachary Simmons 13. Thomas Bell scored 11 points and grabbed 15 rebounds off the bench.
North Texas led 50-36 at the half, shooting 62.5% with Gibson and Hamlet splitting 30 points.
Jhivvan Jackson had 37 points and six rebounds for the Roadrunners (9-11, 3-4). He hit five 3-pointers and was 12 of 15 from the foul line. Keaton Wallace added 24 points.
North Texas faces UTEP at home on Saturday. UTSA matches up against Rice on the road on Saturday.
