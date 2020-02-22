TOWSON, Md. — Jason Gibson and Brian Fobbs scored 19 points apiece as Towson topped Elon 84-71 on Saturday. Nakye Sanders added 14 points for the Tigers, while Nicolas Timberlake and Allen Betrand each had 12. Fobbs also had seven rebounds.
Marcus Sheffield II had 18 points for the Phoenix (11-19, 7-10 Colonial Athletic Conference). Simon Wright added 13 points. Hunter Woods had 11 points and seven rebounds.
The Tigers improve to 2-0 against the Phoenix on the season. Towson defeated Elon 72-61 on Jan. 23. Towson (17-12, 10-6) plays Hofstra on the road on Thursday. Elon finishes out the regular season against William & Mary on the road next Saturday.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Kobe Bryant's widow sues helicopter operator for deaths
Kobe Bryant's widow sued the owner of the helicopter that crashed in fog and killed the former Los Angeles Lakers star and their 13-year-old daughter last month as she publicly mourned their deaths Monday in an emotional public ceremony.
Wolves
The Latest: College coach says Gianna Bryant excited to play
The Latest on the public memorial for Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna in downtown Los Angeles (all times local):
Vikings
Packers re-sign longtime kicker Mason Crosby for 3 years
The Green Bay Packers have signed longtime placekicker Mason Crosby to a three-year contract extension.
Sports
Victims turn to media to expose sex abuse by college doctors
Robert Julian Stone was tired of waiting, afraid that complaints of sexual abuse at the hands of a former University of Michigan doctor would be…
Wolves
Live: Watch the Kobe and Gianna Bryant memorial service here
Mourners gathered Monday in downtown Los Angeles to say farewell to Kobe and Gianna Bryant, hours before a sold-out memorial service for the basketball superstar and his 13-year-old daughter was scheduled to start.