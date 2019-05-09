DENVER — Rain has forced the postponement of Wednesday night's game between the San Francisco Giants and Colorado Rockies.
The teams are scheduled to make up the game on July 15 as part of a split doubleheader.
The Giants and Rockies are scheduled to play the series finale on Thursday afternoon, though the possibility of rain and snow are in the forecast.
The starting pitchers for Thursday's game are left-hander Derek Holland (1-4) for the Giants and lefty Kyle Freeland (2-5) for the Rockies.
