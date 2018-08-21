Former New York Giants receiver Victor Cruz has retired.
In making the announcement Tuesday, the 31-year-old Cruz says he plans to join ESPN as an NFL analyst. Cruz will contribute to variety of shows and make his ESPN debut Wednesday.
Cruz was a seven-year veteran and a 2012 Pro Bowl selection. He joined the Giants in 2010 as an undrafted free agent from Massachusetts. He had his first 1,000-yard season and caught a touchdown pass in the Super Bowl victory over the Patriots in February 2012.
Cruz had 303 catches for 4,549 yards and 25 touchdowns, including an NFL record-tying 99-yard reception in December 2011. He was signed by the Chicago Bears in 2017 but cut before the season.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
Share your best Minnesota State Fair photos to Instagram, get featured in the Star Tribune
Before you eat that Pronto Pup, make sure to snap an Instagram.
Celebrities
Loyola celebrity nun Sister Jean celebrating 99th birthday
Sister Jean is celebrating her 99th birthday months after gaining national attention as chaplain of the Loyola-Chicago basketball team that reached the NCAA Final Four.
National
Michigan man who swallowed BBQ grill bristle loses lawsuit
A Michigan man who says he swallowed a stray bristle from a grill brush after barbecuing chicken has failed to persuade an appeals court to revive his lawsuit.
Celebrities
Jon Stewart rescues goats that wandered onto NYC subway tracks
Jon Stewart has helped make a home for two goats found roaming along the subway tracks in New York City.
Variety
Minneapolis' new 'adventure playground' lets kids build their own 'dangerous' fun
At the new "adventure playground" in Minneapolis, some parents see danger. Kids just see fun.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.