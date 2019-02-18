SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Bruce Bochy of the San Francisco Giants says he will retire after this season, his 25th as a major league manager.
He says he informed the team Monday and says "in my mind it's time. It's been an unbelievable ride."
Bochy turns 64 on April 16. He is entering his 13th season with the Giants, having led the team to World Series titles in 2010, 2012 and 2014. Every other manager with three or more titles has been inducted into the Hall of Fame.
Bochy intends to stay in baseball in another role that has yet to be determined.
