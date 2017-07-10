Two kayakers on a lake in northern Minnesota encountered an impressive sight over the weekend when they paddled up to a large muskie with a northern pike in its jaws.

“Geez look at that. That's a huge northern, too, look at that!” said Cody Wolters who caught it on camera. "He does not want to let go."

Wolters, who is from Fargo, N.D., was kayaking with his dad when he started filming the fish. The video on Facebook has been viewed more than 7 million times.