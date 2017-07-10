Two kayakers on a lake in northern Minnesota encountered an impressive sight over the weekend when they paddled up to a large muskie with a northern pike in its jaws.
“Geez look at that. That's a huge northern, too, look at that!” said Cody Wolters who caught it on camera. "He does not want to let go."
Wolters, who is from Fargo, N.D., was kayaking with his dad when he started filming the fish. The video on Facebook has been viewed more than 7 million times.
Star Tribune Recommends
More From Variety
Music
Andris Nelsons follows wife out of Met Opera's 'Tosca'
Conductor Andris Nelsons has followed his wife in departing from the Metropolitan Opera's winter production of Puccini's "Tosca."
Variety
Giant muskie chomping northern pike in Minn. lake racks up 7 million views
The fish-eating-fish viral Facebook video was shot by kayakers on a lake in Itasca State Park.
Celebrities
The Latest: Restraining order issued against Rob Kardashian
The Latest on a temporary restraining order court hearing in an ongoing dispute between reality star Rob Kardashian and his ex-fiancee Blac Chyna (all times local):
National
Winter is always coming for economy on 'Game of Thrones'
From the North comes an army of ice zombies. From the East, an armada led by the "Mother of Dragons." In the South, an evil queen plots world domination.
Variety
Complaint: Religious flyers given to hunter safety class
The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department is investigating a complaint from the Freedom from Religion Foundation that participants in an agency-sponsored hunter safety class held at a church were given religious flyers.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.