He goes by the name “Marty.”

Tall, slow-moving and gray, he has big cartoonish eyes — and he has the ability to work a seemingly endless number of hours at Giant Food Stores without pay.

Though he doesn’t say much, a small message is always plastered to his slender trunk:

“This store is monitored by Marty for your safety. Marty is an autonomous robot that uses image capturing technology to report spills, debris and other potential hazards to store employees to improve your shopping experience.”

After a pilot program that kicked off in several Pennsylvania stores this past fall, Giant Food Stores announced Monday that it will place Martys in each of the supermarket chain’s 172 stores across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia.

The robotic rollout is part of a plan by Giant’s parent company, Ahold Delhaize USA, to deploy about 500 robots to stores such as Giant, Martin’s and Stop & Shop.

“Bringing robotics and A.I. from a research lab to the sales floor has been a very exciting journey, and we were thrilled by the customer response in our pilot stores,” Nicholas Bertram, president of Giant Food Stores, said in a statement.

The robots move around the store unassisted, scanning the floors for spills and trip hazards, which are then communicated to both employees and customers. In addition to scanning shelves for items that are out of stock, Marty also does price checks, looking for discrepancies between the shelf and the store’s scanning system, said Patrick Maturo, manager of store optimization at Ahold USA.

Giant said the robots’ efforts free up associates to spend more time serving customers and help reduce the risk caused by spilled foods. Maturo said the customer response has been largely positive.

Giant isn’t the only retailer turning to robots to police its many aisles. In December, Walmart announced plans to place 360 autonomous robots inside stores across the country by the end of January. Their job: scrubbing the store’s expansive aisles and collecting data in the process. The retailer has a fleet of more than 100 of the devices operating in its stores.