Andersen Corp. broke ground Monday morning on its $35 million warehouse/office expansion in Cottage Grove.

The Renewal By Andersen expansion, which will receive some state financial support, is expected to create 125 jobs in three years, most averaging $16.15 an hour.

With this expansion, the Bayport-based Andersen has announced more than $200 million worth of improvements in the past four years. This new 350,000-square-foot warehouse/office facility will serve its window and door replacement business.

Opus Development Co. is building the facility on 28 acres of land the city is calling the Glengrove Industrial Park addition.

The site plan, which also calls for 450 employee parking spots and 145 spaces for trucks, sits adjacent to Renewal By Andersen’s existing but cramped manufacturing and warehouse building.

Several officials attending Monday’s groundbreaking included Andersen CEO Jay Lund, Renewal by Andersen division President Paul Delahunt, Renewal by Andersen employees, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Cottage Grove Mayor Myron Bailey, Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) Commissioner Steve Grove, and leaders from Opus Development.

Andersen had applied for $800,000 in Minnesota job creation grants and another $450,000 from the Minnesota Investment Fund. Both programs are overseen by DEED.