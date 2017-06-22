The Iron Range town of Chisholm, Minn., is planning to be the epicenter of summer fun for one big day in August.

On Aug. 5, a 1,000-foot waterslide will be set up in the heart of downtown for kids big and small to relive their childhood slip 'n slide memories.

The slide will stretch the length of three football fields down Lake Street, starting at 4th Avenue.

Owned by Utah company Slide the City, the giant slide is made of inflated vinyl and doused with water. Sliders must ride down on an inflatable tube.

Tickets range from $20 for three trips down the slide, to $50 for an all-day pass.

Here's a look:

The event is a fundraiser for the Chisholm Community Foundation. There will also be food, music and local vendors.

All sliders must be at least 5 years old and over 46 inches tall to slide.