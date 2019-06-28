ATHENS, Greece — Giannis Antetokounmpo says he will play for Greece at this year's basketball World Cup in China, adding that he can play any position.
The Milwaukee Bucks player and NBA MVP says he hasn't "talked to the coach about which position I'll be playing ... the important thing is to play."
Antetokounmpo is in Athens to present his Nike Air Zoom Freak 1 signature shoe, which will go on sale in August. He will also attend a 3x3 tournament he sponsors near his Athens home, where he first played basketball.
