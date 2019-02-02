ACCRA, Ghana — Ghana's foreign ministry is denying United States allegations of noncooperation in taking back its deported nationals, which has led to visa restrictions.

A statement late Friday notes the restrictions "with concern and disappointment."

The U.S. Embassy says it will start imposing the restrictions Monday following an order by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. They affect employees of Ghanaian diplomats in the U.S., Ghanaian businessmen and employees of the legislature.

The U.S. asserts Ghana "has denied or unreasonably delayed" accepting its deported nationals, but Ghana's foreign ministry says it has always cooperated.

It says as of Jan. 8 the Ghanaian mission in Washington had received 28 applications from U.S. authorities, with 19 interviewed and 11 travel certificates issued. Outstanding cases are due to unclear nationality, ill health and pending U.S. litigation.