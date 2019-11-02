ANAHEIM, Calif. — Ryan Getzlaf scored a breakaway goal 2:30 into overtime, and John Gibson made 39 saves in the Anaheim Ducks' 2-1 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Friday night.

Jakob Silfverberg scored a short-handed goal in the first period for the Ducks, who improved to 6-1-0 at Honda Center with their second straight victory to open a seven-game homestand.

Adam Gaudette got credit for Vancouver's tying goal with 6:18 to play when his apparent pass toward a driving Brandon Sutter deflected in off the skate of Anaheim defenseman Korbinian Holzer. The goal came on the Canucks' 38th shot during a frustrating evening against Gibson, who came close to his 19th career shutout in a phenomenal performance.

But in overtime, Getzlaf got behind all three Canucks skaters and received a beautiful pass from Troy Terry. Jacob Markstrom rushed out of his net to stop Getzlaf, but the long-serving Ducks captain sidestepped the goalie and tapped in his seventh goal of the season in his 999th career game.

Markstrom stopped 27 shots for the Canucks, who have earned a point in six consecutive games. Vancouver lost for only the third time in 11 games, and fell to 0-3-1 when scoring fewer than three goals in a game.

Vancouver roundly outshot Anaheim from the opening minutes, but Gibson comfortably kept the Ducks in the game — and in the lead after Silfverberg struck.

Silfverberg and Rickard Rakell broke away during the Ducks' second penalty kill, with Rakell getting the puck to Silfverberg alone in front of Markstrom, his teammate for several seasons at the start of their pro careers in Sweden. Silfverberg made a nifty deke and scored his seventh goal of the season on the forehand, giving him nine career short-handed goals.

The goal also put Silfverberg at a plus-12, tying teammate Adam Henrique's NHL-leading mark entering the evening.

Vancouver had a 32-11 shots advantage late in the second period, but couldn't beat Gibson until the waning minutes of the third, shortly after the Canucks' fifth fruitless power play expired.

NOTES: Canucks D Quinn Hughes left in the first period with an apparent ankle injury. The 20-year-old rookie had three assists Wednesday night at Los Angeles. ... Silfverberg and Markstrom were teammates with Brynäs IF from 2006-11. ... Holzer got the second assist on Silfverberg's short-handed goal for his first point of the season.

UP NEXT

Canucks: Visit the San Jose Sharks on Saturday.

Ducks: Host the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday.